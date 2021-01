NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to an underground fire call late Thursday night in New Britain.

According to New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, the underwound fire scene is located in the Lafayette and Main Street block of New Britain. Eversource is also on scene.

Layfayette and Main block underground fire – CNG & Eversource on scene lots of smoke coming up from manholes… #newbritain — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) January 15, 2021

She says smoke can be seen rising from manholes.

There are no reports of injuries. Businesses in the area have been evacuated

This is breaking news.