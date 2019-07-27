New Britain rally held for evicted Boston residents

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–A rally was held in New Britain Saturday for older women who are being evicted from a Boston rooming house by an order of Catholic nuns.

The reason they came to Central Park — The head nun of the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception lives in New Britain.

An estimated 10 to 20 older women in their 60s, 70s, and 80s were told to leave Our Lady’s Guild House by the end of July of last year. Over 1,300 people signed a petition to keep them in their homes.

Rally attendees planned to deliver the petition to the head nun directly following the rally.

News 8 reached out to the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception for comment, but they have not responded yet.