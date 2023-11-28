HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Education is launching a new campaign to make sure students and parents know the importance of actually showing up for school.

Connecticut schools are still dealing with pandemic fallout. School attendance dropped when learning was all remote, and it has been slow to come back up.

“We’ve worked with districts and districts are working with families to make sure that students understand the importance of being back in school,” said John Frassinelli, the director of the division of school health, child nutrition and family services for the Connecticut Department of Education. “The numbers are definitely starting to come back up to pre-pandemic levels, and it’s really improving.”

The state department of education would like it to improve a lot more however, so it is launching a campaign called “School is Better with You.” There are tips for when a student should stay home sick and when they are well enough to go to school. There are also recommendations for reducing school anxiety, and a plea to schedule family plans during school vacations so that students miss as much class.

“There are plenty of opportunities that schools provide,” Frasinelli said. “Week-long vacations in the spring and certainly Christmas vacations, are opportunities for families to get together during those times.”

The idea is to fight chronic absenteeism, which defined as missing 10% of school days a year. Statewide, close to 18% of students are still chronically absent. That is down 5% from last fall.

Education leaders said that access to school services, school meals and a daily routine of using their brain the right way are all important for development in all grades.

“Missed days of school are missed learning opportunities, and also opportunities to fall behind, which makes it more challenging for students to be successful,” Frasinelli said.

Individual school districts can take part by buying “Better with You” merchandise like banners to spread the word throughout the community.