New Commissioner of State Department of Education nominated by Gov. Lamont after rescinding nomination of first candidate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The final unfilled position in Governor Lamont’s administration was the Commissioner of Education.

The responsibility of the Connecticut State Department of Education, which is the administrative arm of the Connecticut State Board of Education, is to “help ensure the equal opportunity and excellence in education for all Connecticut students. The Department is responsible for distributing funds to all Connecticut public school districts.” The Commissioner would oversee the processes in relation to this mission.

On July 8, 2019 a letter from Paul Mounds, the Chief Operating Officer for Governor Lamont, nominated Dr. James Thompson, the superintendent of Bloomfield Public Schools, for the role of Commissioner of the State Department of Education.

A short time later, the nomination of Dr. Thompson was rescinded in favor of another candidate.

On Thursday, July 18th a vote by the State Board of Education recommended Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to serve as the Commissioner of the State Department of Education to which Governor Ned Lamont advanced the nomination.

The nomination has been advanced to the General Assembly for a final vote.

Dr. Cardona is the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning in the Meriden Public School system. He has been in this position since 2015. In 2012 he was named Connecticut’s principal of the year during his time at Hanover Elementary School in Meriden.

Stan Simpson, spokesman for Dr. Thompson has provided News 8 with a statement on the matter:

“Dr. Thompson wishes Dr. Cardona well in his new role as Education Commissioner. Dr. Thompson also wants to acknowledge the dozens of calls, texts and emails from supporters around the state who expressed their befuddlement about this process. Dr. Thompson wishes the Governor and his administration well. He has come to accept that they have an unusual approach to conducting state business.” Stan Simpson, spokesman

Dr. Cardona will begin serving as commissioner-designate on August 7, 2019.