(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont has named another new commissioner in his administration. This time the new appointee will take over the steering wheel at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

This comes as the current Commissioner is retiring.

Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera is being promoted and says standards have been raised and will continue to be a focus.

“Now we have the bar here. We need to move the bar a little bit higher,” Guerrera said.

Guerrera is the fourth deputy commissioner in the Lamont administration to be promoted to the top spot in this second term.

“I truly am honored and humbled that the governor and his team are giving me this opportunity,” said Guerrera.

Guerrera spent twenty years in the state house, owned a construction company, and at 59 years old has helped guide DMV during the COVID pandemic.

He says the team tried to think out of the box.

“How are we going to open up the DMV, which is a front-facing agency,” Guerrera said. “And people need their credentials, right?”

Re-opening at the Waterbury branch, the team started an appointment system to safely keep people moving and created a customer-first experience.

“People used to get scared about coming to the DMV. You know, I’m not taking the day off from work. I get here at 6 a.m. and there’s a line out the door already,” explained Guerrera.

Instead of waiting in line, many functions are now online. New ideas are already being debated like a mobile unit, seniors can get their IDs without having to drive to a DMV center.

“Why not form a mobile unit that can go out to municipalities once a week at different locations, at the senior centers?” added Deputy Commissioner Guerrera.

One of the things that he would like to see is more communication. If you don’t have the right form, DMV employees can tell you before you take the time to go to the branch.

The Emission Testing process has also been modernized with the help of his leadership team.

Guerrera, whose current yearly salary is $150,000 dollars, must be approved by the legislature before taking the helm.