SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Connecticut law hopes to help women when they get a call from a doctor’s request to come back for an additional diagnostics following a breast or ovarian screening.

Even with insurance, those call backs can cost thousands of dollars until a deductible is met.

“I’ve had women who had abnormalities on their mammogram or ultrasound, and they’re reluctant to get the additional workup, some have even forfeited the recommended biopsy,” said Dr. Camelia Lawrence, the director of breast surgery at Hartford Healthcare’s Hospital of Central Connecticut and Midstate Medical Center. She is also president-elect of the Fairfield County Medical Association.

Lawrence said missing follow-up testing is a lost opportunity to detect cancer in its earliest stages — when it is most treatable.

The new state law, CT Public Act no. 22-90 took effect Jan. 1. Fully insured individuals and those in group health policies will now have the additional diagnostics covered by insurance. The law also mandates coverage under certain plans for mammograms for people under the age of 35 with a family history of breast cancer, and also those with genetics that put them at a higher risk for the disease.

“It feels great to be able to tell a woman that has an abnormal finding within the breast that they can have their mammogram, they can have their ultrasound, they can have their biopsy without the trepidation,” Lawrence said.

She said that 3,500 women in Connecticut are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

Ten years ago, breast advocate Jan Kritzman, of Newington, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to get more laws passed to help women. She also has heard from women who could not afford the cost of call-back tests.

“She said to me, ‘I got a call back. They found something funky on my mammogram, now I need to get a diagnostic mammogram, and it could cost me $500. I’m a single mother, I’ve got three kids, I’ve got terrible insurance,'” Kritzman said.