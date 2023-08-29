HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Taylor Swift fans weren’t willing to shake off the Eras Tour ticket debacle — and neither are Connecticut leaders.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong touted a new state law on Tuesday that they hope will help revolutionize that nation’s ticket industry.

The law requires upfront pricing for tickets — which means that a customer can see all fees while picking their seats. Blumenthal and Tong are also calling on Congress to pass the Junk Fees Prevention Act and the Unlock Ticketing Markets Act.

“Congress should move forward with the Connecticut statute as a model,” Blumenthal said. “All in pricing means you know upfront what the final charge will be.”

Blumenthal has previously asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Ticketmaster over its handling of the Eras Tour tickets.