HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of Connecticut newest local leaders spent Tuesday morning learning about their new jobs.

It was sort of like school for elected officials. The room full of recently elected politicians learned the ropes of being in office.

“I think there’s never a mistake in learning, and that’s what I hope to do today,” said Mansfield’s newest town council member, Chris Kueffner. “I want to learn about, frankly, whatever they think is important for me to know better, know more about.”

The leaders who attended were grateful for the training.

“I think this is a great idea, because being new, you don’t always know what’s involved, and this way we’ll find out more,” said Ann Crema, who recently moved from Andover’s planning and zoning board to its board of selectmen.

This workshop is run by the Connecticut Council of Small Towns to make sure new small town officials, know about things like the Freedom of Information Act, which relates to public documents.

The biggest challenge for these newly elected officials may be the next election. That is because this is the first year Connecticut will have early voting.

“Early voting is nothing like you’re used to with Election Day voting,” Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas said.

Starting with a possible presidential primary in the spring, people will be able to vote in person a few days before the day of the election. That requires setting up entire new systems, and they need to plan for any number of people to come in and vote early.