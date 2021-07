NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut seat belt laws are changing. Governor Ned Lamont has signed a new law that will make it mandatory for people in the back seat to buckle up.

As of now, only kids under 16 years-old must be buckled in the backseat of a car.

This new law takes into effect on October 1, 2021. While police cannot pull you over just for someone being unbuckled in the backseat, they can give you a ticket if you’re stopped.