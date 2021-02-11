New COVID mass vaccination site to open at the University of Bridgeport’s Wheeler Recreation Center

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A new COVID mass vaccination site will open Friday at the University of Bridgeport’s Wheeler Recreation Center.

The site has the capacity to administer more than 1,700 vaccine doses per week. It will be open seven days a week from 8 am – 8 pm while supplies are available. Appointments are required.

People 65 and older can make appointments through Yale New Haven Health.