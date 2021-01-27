New COVID relief program to provide up to $10,000 grants to woman-owned small businesses

(WTNH) — Many businesses across Connecticut have been hit hard during the pandemic. A new COVID-19 relief program will provide grants up to $10,000 to ​women-owned small businesses.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz along with local organizations shared the news on Zoom Wednesday morning.

“We want to say thank you to the banks and the private individuals who stepped forward in a very generous… inspirational way. We appreciate them doing that. We are looking forward to continuing to assist these very creative, very innovative businesses,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

The aid will help entrepreneurs access the capital they need in order to overcome challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.