BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Concerning new data from the state shows more deaths on Connecticut roads.

“It’s really staggering when you look at the numbers. 2021 was the highest number of fatalities on our roadways in two decades. It’s just unacceptable,” said Garrett Eucalitto, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

CT DOT reported 301 deaths in 2020 and 323 in 2021. Of those deaths last year, 67 were motorcyclists, the highest since the 1980s.

Ironically, the total number of crashes went down. So why are there more deaths and less crashes?

“We’ve kind of reached this mentality of ‘everything is a risk, I’m just going to go, I don’t care about the risk, it’s not going to happen to me,'” said Eric Jackson, director of the Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center.

Aggressive drivers are going faster and it is being tracked.

“What we really noticed was that the travel speeds for vehicles traveling above 80 mph increased by a factor of five in some places, so you’re seeing people travel at much higher speeds than they were before, partially due to the fact that there’s no other cars on the roadway, that traffic volumes were so low,” Jackson said.

Andrew Matthews, executive director of the Connecticut State Police Union, said COVID-19 led to a reduction in citations as troopers were told to limit their interactions with the public.

“This isn’t something unique to Connecticut,” Matthews said. “I think if you look around the country, fatalities are up everywhere.”

Troopers also have to abide by a controversial new policy restricting their pursuit of vehicles.

“You changed our job so much, you put the public’s safety at risk,” Matthews said. “They don’t want to admit that, but we are telling you the truth.”

There are also 300 fewer state troopers on patrol than there were in 2019.

A big reason for that is lower morale for law enforcement. The ones on duty are facing more scrutiny for traffic stops.

“They don’t want to go through the stress because internal affairs lasts anywhere between three and six months, so for three to six months you’re dealing with the stress and anxiety of being subjected to a false allegation. Regardless of what the outcome is, because we know it not to be true, its still part of your personnel file,” Matthews said.

There are actions being taken on the state level. CT DOT’s Vision Zero Council is set to submit a proposal to the legislature outlining how exactly to reduce the number of people dying on Connecticut roadways.