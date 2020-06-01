New documentary seeks answers in Jennifer Farber Dulos case

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Canaan mom of five, Jennifer Farber Dulos has been missing for more than a year. Many questions remain about what happened to Jennifer and a new documentary seeks some answers.

Fotis Dulos is accused of dumping his wife’s bloody clothes along trash receptacles in Hartford’s North End. Now a new documentary says all of the evidence leads to one stark conclusion.

“She must have been living with such horror and it’s just sad to see. You almost want to go into her story and take her out of it,” said Dr. Robi Ludwig, Psychotherapist, New York City.

A new documentary takes a deep dive into the circumstances leading to presumed murder of New Canaan mom of five, Jennifer Farber Dulos on May 24, 2019.

Dr. Robi Ludwig authored a book on marital homicide. She’s featured in the special.

“She was afraid of him and she was afraid that he would harm her – especially if she chose to leave him,” said Ludwig.

Jennifer’s husband Fotis Dulos took his own life in January, weeks after he was charged with Jennifer’s murder. To date, Jennifer has not been found.

Vanished in New Canaan: an ID mystery includes the latest information on the case and input from experts and friends.

Ludwig says Jennifer’s own blogs show just how much sadness she endured. Even though the case goes on with Fotis’ girlfriend and attorney facing charges, still so many unknowns.

“If we could find the body, give some closure, give a proper burial, perhaps create some kind of charity organization for women who are struggling,” said Ludwig.

The documentary premieres 9 p.m. Monday night on Information Discovery.