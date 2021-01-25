New drive-thru COVID vaccination site opens at Post University in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new vaccination site opened in Waterbury Monday. A partnership between Waterbury Health and Post University made the drive-thru clinic possible.

It’s located off Country Club Road on the University. Chief Medical Officer Justin Lundbye tells News 8, “We knew Post University had the real estate and traffic pattern to support it.”

As the site launches this week they plan to vaccinate about 500 patients. Moving forward, their goal is to be able to vaccinate 2,000 people daily.

President and CEO of Waterbury Health, Lester Schindel says, “We believe that it’s part of our mission and vision of the hospital to meet the healthcare needs of this community.”

Anyone 75 years and older will be available to register and make an appointment.

To schedule your appointment, you need to follow two easy steps: sign up online, then wait for your email notification from the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Administration System (VAMS) database.

Residents will be notified to make an appointment based upon availability. Residents are strongly encouraged to sign up through the Waterbury Health vaccine site. Those who do not have internet access can call 203-575-5250, Ext. 4 to register for an appointment.