Breaking News
Vehicle fire halts traffic on Interstate 91 Southbound in Windsor

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

New ‘energizing’ career for vets

Connecticut

by: Stephanie Simoni

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A new, energizing field as Veterans get back into civilian life.

Brian McPheron served 23 years in the Navy.

“I’ve been overseas, but we’re not allowed to talk about it,” said McPheron. He can talk about why he made the big move to Connecticut from Iowa. It was for his grandchild, Zander.

“I just wanted to be with family. So I decided to look for a job,” said McPheron.

He looked and landed at Eversource. He’s one of six veterans currently training at the campus in Berlin.

Manager of Field Training for Eversource Steven Lacroix said, “When you leave the military, you don’t know what you don’t know and there wasn’t a lot of work out there.”

Lacroix is a former Marine and then climbed the ranks at Eversource. He’s now teaching other veterans how to be electric operations field supervisors.

Lacroix said, “I think that one of the things that the military folks bring to the mix is their ability to adapt and overcome, adjust quickly.”

They learned how to safely test voltage today and hope to be ready for the road by December.

McPheron said, “It makes you proud. You serve your country and it’s nice to see that people outside of the service recognize that and appreciate your talent.”

Now this might be new training for veterans, but they have 600 company-wide. Eversource says it’s always been part of their mission.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

New 'energizing' career for vets

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New 'energizing' career for vets"

Bristol to host Stock Our Shelters initiative during Election Day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bristol to host Stock Our Shelters initiative during Election Day"

Fight erupts between parents at Pop Warner game in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight erupts between parents at Pop Warner game in Hartford"

West Hartford dental office buys back candy, donates it to troops

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford dental office buys back candy, donates it to troops"

Person shot at West Hartford Police Department’s indoor firearms range

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Person shot at West Hartford Police Department’s indoor firearms range"

Jamie's Run for CT Children's Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamie's Run for CT Children's Hospital"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss