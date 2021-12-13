New Fairfield firefighter injured following heavy house fire

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Fairfield firefight received a minor injury after responding to a heavy house fire late Sunday night.

When firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:30 p.m., they noticed a large residential wood frame with heavy fire coming out from the attic and the second floor.

Crews made an aggressive attack and were to contain the fire within the two floors. Several mutual aid departments assisted with the fire.

One firefighter did sustain a minor injury while taking out the fire.

Occupants were taken to the hospital for evaluations.

Local, and state fire marshals are investigating.

Keep updated at WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest updates.