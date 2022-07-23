Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents will have to find a different way to cool-off on Saturday after several parks closed..

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, multiple closed after parking lots were filled to maximum capacity.

See the full list of state parks closed on Saturday:

Rocky Neck State Park — East Lyme

Scantic River State Park — Enfield

Millers Pond State Park — Haddam

Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield

Gardner Lake State Park — Salem

Burr Pond State Park — Torrington

Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union

All of Connecticut’s state parks can be found here.

We’ll update this story as more closures become available.

