Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents will have to find a different way to cool-off on Saturday after several parks closed..
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, multiple closed after parking lots were filled to maximum capacity.
See the full list of state parks closed on Saturday:
- Rocky Neck State Park — East Lyme
- Scantic River State Park — Enfield
- Millers Pond State Park — Haddam
- Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield
- Gardner Lake State Park — Salem
- Burr Pond State Park — Torrington
- Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union
All of Connecticut’s state parks can be found here.
We’ll update this story as more closures become available.
Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app