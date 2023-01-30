HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of higher education is always increasing. But now, Connecticut officials are making an effort to keep costs affordable for families across the state.

New funding from Congress is expected to increase aid for students that receive Pell Grants, as these students often experience greater financial burdens. Federal Pell Grants are awarded to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial needs and have not earned a bachelor’s, graduate, or professional degree.

The funding will include a $500 increase for Pell Grant recipients. That’s a 6% increase overall. And in Connecticut, over 44,000 students receive this type of grant.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro secured $24.6 billion for Federal Student Aid programs in 2023, which is where the increase for the grant recipients is coming from.

DeLauro is the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, and also the Chair of the subcommittee that provides funding for Pell Grants.

This is a $34 million increase above the 2022 federal spending bill enacted level.

On Monday morning, DeLauro and other state leaders will host a press conference at Southern Connecticut State University to discuss the new funding.