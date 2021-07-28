New grant program awards $3.8 million to improve security protections at nonprofits

HARTFORD, CONN. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday his administration is awarding $3.8 million in grants to improve security protections at the facilities of 97 nonprofits across the state.

The grants are being awarded under the state’s newly launched Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which Gov. Lamont announced in February. The program is intended to improve security at 501(c)(3) organizations that are at increased risk of being the target of a terrorist attack, hate crime or violent act.

Eligible nonprofits are able to receive a maximum of $50,000 per site.

“Our job and Commissioner Rovella’s job is to make sure people are safe and to make sure people feel safe and that’s what this grant was all about,” Gov. Lamont said. “That’s why we’re going to do everything we can.”