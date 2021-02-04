New grant program launched to help women and minority owned businesses amid pandemic

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A new business grant program was launched with women and minority owned businesses in mind.

The Equity Match Grant program is a COVID-19 relief initiative meant to get some much needed dollars into the hands of small businesses.

A new initiative to help women and minority owned businesses in Connecticut is the brain child of Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Fran Pastore of the Women’s Business Development Council.

“When we looked at the statistics that the SPA put out, we saw the the line share of the businesses were owned by men and white people more than 74 percent on both fronts,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, (D) Connecticut.

So with some thought and collaboration, over $500,000 were raised and then matched by banks from across the state totaling over one million dollars now up for grabs.

Women and minority owned businesses can apply, and part of the deal is businesses put up 25 percent of the equity to then receive up to $10,000 in grant money.

“Business owners are already under great stress because of the pandemic and to get a grant that is matched in part by what the business owner put in makes this program less stress for the business and positive for our economic recovery,” said Bysiewicz.

Adrianna Robles of Good Morning Cupcakes in Milford is a recipient of the grant. She opened for business at the height of the pandemic and she says it’s made all of the difference.

“I already started from ground zero. I didn’t want to go back to ground zero so being able to receive this money and not have to have this loan or this credit hanging over my head, and kind of torment me in my sleep was just awesome,” said Robles.

With $6,500, she was able to purchase some much needed equipment to stay afloat.

“I upgraded my 5 quart mixers that I already have to 8 quart mixers so when I’m making products I can increase the amount or product I make at a faster rate because time is money,” said Robles.“How grateful I am, I can’t even put into words.”

Lt. Bysiewicz says this is what it’s all about ensuring all businesses in Connecticut get a fair shot.

“We wanna make sure that this very precious business shops and restaurants are here after the pandemic,” said Bysiewicz. “We hope that other women owned businesses will apply for this equity match grant program.”

To apply for the equity match grant program and to learn how your business can receive up to 10,000 dollars in grant money, click here.