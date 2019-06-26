1  of  4
Hamden woman drowns in family pool

New Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A woman has died after she drowned in her family’s pool Wednesday afternoon.

First responders reported to the home on Shepard Avenue at around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

The 64-year old female victim was found facing down in the pool, and her husband jumped in to try to keep her head above water. A neighbor also rushed to the scene to help.

Police, fire officials, and an ambulance were all on the scene.

Officials pulled her out of the swimming pool and they were brought to Yale New Haven Hospital. officials say she died there shortly thereafter.

The victim’s name has not been released.

