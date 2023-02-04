NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The arts were celebrated in New Haven on Saturday, capturing the beauty of the Elm City.

The Mary Wade retirement community held an art show and open studio which featured local artists who created permanent pieces of art for the new Chatham Place. Residents of Clinton Avenue came out to show their work.

“This is a local scene that I see often,” photographer Ian Christmann said. “Mary Wade approached me and asked if I could create a piece that they could hang in their building for the local community here, for the residents.”

Other artists featuring their work at the senior living residences include a local woodcarver, interior designer, and PEZ collector.

