Connecticut

New Haven bridge to light up red, white, and blue for Memorial Day

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:55 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 08:57 AM EDT

(WTNH) - A show of gratitude in honor of all the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice will be seen on Memorial Day in Connecticut

Governor Lamont has ordered all flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Monday in observation of Memorial Day.  It will be lowered throughout the morning until noon. 

Also, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge will be lit up red, white and blue for the day of remembrance. The lights will be on Monday night as well, from sunset to 1 a.m. 

