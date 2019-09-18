New Haven, Bridgeport rank low on list of ‘Most Fun Cities in America’

(WTNH)– WalletHub has released their list of 2019’s Most Fun Cities in America and some Connecticut cities did not fare well.

Out of 182 cities listed, New Haven ranked at 175. Bridgeport did a little worse, coming in at 178.

WalletHub says their rankings were based on 66 key metrics that ranged from “fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries.”

Not surprisingly, Las Vegas was listed as the most fun city in America, with Orlando coming in second and New York City rounding out the top three.

