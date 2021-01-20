New Haven faith leaders, social justice groups rally for ‘The People’s Inauguration’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As President Joe Biden takes the White House, the people of Connecticut are taking the streets.

Faith leaders and social justice groups rallied in New Haven earlier Wednesday evening. Some marched, others drove and an online rally happened at the same time for “The People’s Inauguration.”

With the new administration, they want to inaugurate four years of working together for social and economic injustice.

“MLK had a dream, and we fell asleep. So we need to make sure that the equity extends from the HR businesses, HR offices, hospitals, schools, law, streets. We need to be seen, heard, we need a table at the table,” Catherine John, Black and Brown United in Action, Unidad Latina en Acción.

The groups also called for immigration reform, healthcare for all and economic recovery for everyone.