NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – How do you plan to say I love you on Mother’s Day? There’s still time to figure it out.

The New Haven Fire Department has already come up with a unique gift idea to honor some special New Haven moms.

Fire stations around New Haven are answering another call to duty by putting on the annual Mother’s Day Outreach Program. It’s their way of putting a smile on the faces of moms this Mother’s Day who call New Haven shelters home.

It happens one public donation at a time.

“So, people can drop things off. You go to any firehouse in New Haven. You can ring the bell and the firemen will come out and accept the gifts,” said Lt. Derrick Meade, New Haven Fire Department Engine 15.

It’s an assortment of items being dropped off, which will sure to bring mom a little cheer. The public can also log onto the Amazon wish list and select items to be delivered.

“Body soaps, shampoos, slippers, robes, and some feel-good items like lotions that are just a little bit different,” said Tanya Colon, Yale University Child Study Center Program Administrator.

It’s an ongoing collaboration between Yale University and fire stations across New Haven.

“They’re very thankful, grateful, you see the smile on their face. It just makes you feel good to give back,” said Captain Troy Frost, New Haven Fire Department.

This collaboration has been going on for six years, and you still have time to make a donation. The last day to donate is May 3.