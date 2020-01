NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven firefighters are currently working at a 3-alarm fire at 55 Benton Street.

The incident was reported as a basement fire in a wooden structure just after 7 p.m. About an hour later the fire was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire.

Firefighters were instructed to evacuate to fight the fire externally.

Fire Location: 55 Benton St Box 1501 Reported as basement fire E9 E8 E6 T4 T1 Eu2 C34 SOC-1 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) January 6, 2020

ALL MEMEBERS ACCOUNTED FOR AND OUT OF THE BUILDING SOUNDING EVACT TONES — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) January 6, 2020

3rd Alarm Box 1501. Units on Signal 23 E5 E17 T3 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) January 6, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.