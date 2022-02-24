NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man was arrested on Thursday after a stolen vehicle from New Canaan was recovered in the Elm City.

On January 18, a BMW was reported stolen in New Canaan from a residence on North Wilton Road. Police said that shortly after the complaint was filed, the car was recovered in New Haven. During that same time frame, another car was reported stolen from Wilton.

New Canaan Police investigated the incident, and with help from both Wilton and New Haven police, identified the suspect as 20-year-old Keisan Chavis.

Chavis, who had been detained by his Probation Officer on an active arrest warrant, was taken into custody in New Haven by New Canaan Police on Thursday.

Chavis was held on a $35,000 bond.