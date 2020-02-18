New Haven man charged in murder of former girlfriend due in court

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jose Morales, the man charged with murdering his former girlfriend Christine Holloway, will be in a Milford courtroom on Tuesday.

Jose Morales is accused of killing Christine Holloway at her home in Ansonia back in December. He is facing tampering with evidence and murder charges. Their 1-year-old daughter, Vanessa Morales, has been missing for more than two months. Police say he is the primary suspect but has not been charged in that case.

Police say they are following leads into her disappearance.