 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

New Haven man charged in murder of former girlfriend due in court

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jose Morales, the man charged with murdering his former girlfriend Christine Holloway, will be in a Milford courtroom on Tuesday.

Jose Morales is accused of killing Christine Holloway at her home in Ansonia back in December. He is facing tampering with evidence and murder charges. Their 1-year-old daughter, Vanessa Morales, has been missing for more than two months. Police say he is the primary suspect but has not been charged in that case.

RELATED: Jose Morales charged with murder in death of Ansonia mother Christine Holloway

Police say they are following leads into her disappearance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss