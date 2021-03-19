New Haven neighborhood comes together to save Mitchell Branch Library

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven neighborhood is coming together to try to keep the Mitchell Branch Library open. 96-year-old Robert Babcock helped open the location in 1966 and and his 9-year-old great granddaughter still uses it today.

They join the many Westville neighbors worried it will close for good after Mayor Justin Elicker released two possible budgets at the beginning of the month. One of them not only had a firehouse and the East Shore senior center shutting down but the library too.

Babcock says libraries are a community builder and a connection to the world. He would hate to see his great-granddaughter, Freya, lose that.

“It’s the world. The world is brought to your fingertips at the library. If you want to know, you go to the library,” Babcock says.

“It made me feel sad and scared and it’s just a place that should not be closed down. It’s a place where so many people experience happiness,” Freya says.

The Mayor’s spokesperson says there is good news – the wheels are in motion on the state level so they might be able to avoid these severe cuts, but they’re in a $66 million deficit and they are working to avoid any drastic measures.