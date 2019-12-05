New Haven PD: White van posts on social media ‘pandering community with fear’

(WTNH) — Police in New Haven are addressing an ongoing social media scare involving Facebook posts warning users of human trafficking incidents supposedly happening in their area.

Those posts have been shared hundreds of thousands of times across the country recently, many of them containing photos of white vans. New Haven police say the posts are “pandering the community with fear.”

They add that some of the posts going around news feeds are cases that have been investigated by the FBI several years ago.

New Haven Police are investigating reports from the community relating to the social media posts with “diligence and attentiveness”.

The scares are going viral across the nation. According to CNN, police in Baltimore say they have seen the posts, but don’t have any reports of human trafficking actually happening.

Councilman Kristefer Burnett from the Baltimore Human Trafficking Collaborative told CNN, “While it’s important that we do raise awareness of human trafficking, I would note that rarely are people snatched as you may see in film or may see on social media.”

New Haven Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the New Haven community.

New Haven Police remind people to call 911 if there is an incident, suspicion, or fear.