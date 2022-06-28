NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal made an appearance in New Haven on Monday to talk to workers at New Haven’s Planned Parenthood clinic as they prepare for a flood of patients from other states.

Already, workers said patients are traveling to Connecticut for abortion procedures.

“SB8 in Texas has been in effect since September, so already [we] have seen the impact of these devastating abortion bans,” said President & CEO of Planned Parenthood in Southern New England, Amanda Skinner.

Planned Parenthood has even started training more clinicians on how to perform abortions, according to organization officials.

“The wait for abortion care in our health centers is longer than we want already, so we’ve been working on increasing our workforce and having the option now of our clinicians getting training to provide aspiration abortion,” said the Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, Dr. Nancy Stanwood.

In Connecticut, women’s rights to access abortions are not at risk, and the state is doing all it can to offer help to others who can no longer obtain the procedure. In reality, however, it’s not very easy for people with few resources to pick up their lives and travel for an abortion.

“That means that they need to be able to get away from their jobs. Most people who have abortions already have families. That means that they have to think about child care for their families,” noted Skinner.

While the Supreme Court’s decision is a blow to women’s rights, the support for Planned Parenthood, and the strength of the staff at New Haven’s Planned Parenthood, give many some hope.

“Their resolve and resilience send a powerful message to the forces of repression in this country that would strip women of their freedom to decide when and whether to have children,” said Senator Blumenthal.

Planned Parenthood has said it will continue providing abortion care in Connecticut for the foreseeable future.

But, Senator Blumenthal has warned that Republicans in Congress have made it clear that if they get control of both houses and the White House, they will try to pass a national abortion ban.