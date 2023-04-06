NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department made three separate arrests in respective fatal hit-and-run cases in the Elm City.

Charles Lee Artis

Charles Lee Artis | Photo courtesy NHPD

Charles Lee Artis, 55, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with suspension after 14 years. He was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, evading responsibility resulting in death, and other motor vehicle charges.

Artis’ charges stem from a hit-and-run crash on Sept. 6, 2021. Police responded to the intersection of Chapel and Norton Streets around 11:45 p.m. and found that just before 10 p.m., a Pontiac G6 was travelling west on Chapel Street when it struck Michael Santiago, who was crossing the street at the intersection.

Police said the force of the crash caused Santiago to vault over the rear windshield and become lodged in the rear compartment of the car. The operator, later identified as Artis, continued driving for almost nine minutes with Santiago’s body in the compartment of his car.

Around 10 p.m., Artis pulled over to the side of the road, removed Santiago’s body from his car, and placed it on the curb. Santiago died due to his injuries sustained in the crash.

Laura Ruiz Gonzalez

Laura Ruiz Gonzalez | Photo courtesy NHPD

Laura Gonzalez, 49, was charged with manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle following a hit-and-run crash in February 2022.

On Feb. 7, 2022, Gonzalez was driving westbound on Chapel Street towards Central Avenue when she struck a Honda Accord that was traveling south on Central Avenue. Witnesses indicated that Gonzalez traveled through the red light at the intersection, causing the crash.

The Honda Accord driver, Manuel Rodrigues, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died due to his injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Police found that Gonzalez was under the influence of cocaine, marijuana, opiates, and fentanyl at the time of the crash.

Joseph L. Duarte

Joseph L. Duarte | Photo courtesy NHPD

Joseph L. Duarte was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle, misconduct with a motor vehicle, and other associated motor vehicle charges.

The charges follow a hit-and-run on March 11, 2022. Duarte was traveling north on Middletown Avenue in a Nissan Murano. When he arrived at the intersection of Middletown and Flint Street, he struck a Toyota Scion that turned from Flint Street onto Middletown Avenue.

The force of the crash sent the Toyota 114 feet north on Middletown Avenue. The Toyota driver, identified as Christian Sanchez-Martinez, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that through an extensive investigation, they determined Duarte was traveling 86 miles per hour just ahead of impact — 50 miles over the posted speed limit. A search and seizure warrant revealed that Duarte was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana.