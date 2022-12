NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes.

Additionally, DOT warned of delays and congestion between exits 9 and 4.

See our live traffic map:

Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app