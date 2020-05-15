﻿Nonprofit gun activist group files lawsuit against Governor Lamont

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) has filed a lawsuit against Governor Ned Lamont, claiming his Executive Order of suspending fingerprinting services needed for gun permits infringes on people’s Second Amendment rights.

The order was issued on March 17 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Trish Ulin, a Bristol resident, finished her training and procedures classes in late March.

She said there is no reason why the state can’t take similar precautions with the fingerprinting process as they’ve done with a trip to the grocery store.

“I don’t see how me putting my fingers for fingerprints and then you know…you could disinfect it immediately afterward,” she said. “I don’t understand that being a problem that is related to the pandemic.”

CCDL President Holly Sullivan said she sent a letter to the governor on April 12 to discuss an alternative to ensure people receive their permits in an orderly fashion.

“We were completely disregarded,” she said. “We’ve received absolutely no acknowledgment whatsoever.”

Since the pandemic began, gun sales have increased nationwide.

“I think this is a time where a lot of people are starting to say, ‘how can I be responsible for myself’ whether it’s growing organic food or maybe raising chickens or whatever they’re doing,” Sullivan said. “People are starting to reevaluate, ‘how do I want to be responsible for myself and be more self-reliant?'”

News 8 reached out to the governor’s Lamont office who refused to comment on the issue.