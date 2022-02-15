ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire on Spring Street in Ansonia Tuesday night.

The Derby Fire Chief told News 8 that person and another who refused treatment were the only people in the home.

The chief said those two people were pulled out by firefighters and police officers and the police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

First responders were able to get three dogs out of the home, which sustained significant damage.

Investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.