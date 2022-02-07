1 dead, 1 injured in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in New Haven Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Chapel Street and Central Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and found a Ford van and Honda had collided with each other.

Both drivers were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead. The driver of the van is listed in stable condition police said.

Police have not released the names of those involved in the crash.

The New Haven Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).