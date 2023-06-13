WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver is dead after a crash involving a car and a box truck early Tuesday morning on Lakewood Road in Waterbury.

Police said the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Firefighters extricated the driver of the car, who was then taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released her name or age.

The driver of the box truck is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lakewood Road remains closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 346-346-3975.