1 dead, 1 injured in I-84 crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A person was killed in a car crash on Interstate 84 in Waterbury on Thursday night.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 7:46 p.m., a Ford was traveling on the I-84 westbound exit 18 off-ramp when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the median metal beam guardrail.

Two passengers were then ejected from the vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity will not be released by police until their family is notified.

The other passenger, 30-year-old William Lionel Torre-dejesus, of Waterbury, was taken to Waterbury Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The I-84 westbound exit 18 off-ramp was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The accident remains under investigation.