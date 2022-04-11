WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a double shooting in Waterbury that left a woman dead and a man injured.

Waterbury police responded to Walnut Street near Orange Street around 1:15 p.m. Saturday for the report of shots fired. A resident told police that their relative had been hit by gunfire while inside a home in the 50 block of Walnut Street.

Police found a 56-year-old woman lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where police said she died Sunday night. Police said she was not the intended target.

Around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the Waterbury Hospital Emergency Room. The victim told police he was walking in the area of Walnut and Orange streets when he was struck by gunfire, then called a friend to drop him off at the hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police said the shootings are related.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.