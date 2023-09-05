NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that left one person dead and two wounded.

New Haven police said the first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Woosley Street. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a crime scene at the side entrance of a residence. Soon after, police said a gunshot victim was dropped at a hospital.

The victim, who police said had been shot by someone in another vehicle, recounted a heated exchange that escalated into gun violence. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives found a fired cartridge casing across the street from the home, according to police.

Around 10:45 p.m., a second gunshot victim walked into the hospital while officers were there for an unrelated incident. According to police, the victim told officers that he had been lured to the area of Chapel Street and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard by someone he had met online.

Once he got to the planned location, he told police an unidentified man attempted to rob him. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No additional information or evidence could be found at the location, and there were no witnesses or callers, according to police, and the victim’s vehicle was not located. New Haven police said the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a shooting in their city at around 9:45 p.m. Police said it’s unclear if these two shootings are connected.

At around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, New Haven police received a ShotSpotter activation indicating five rounds were fired on Winthrop Avenue. Soon after, multiple 911 callers reported a person shot in the 400 block of Winthrop Avenue.

Officers found Leron Vaughn, 29, of New Haven, behind a white Infinity and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing two suspicious people running from the scene northbound on Winthrop Avenue. A K9 search was conducted, but police said it did not result in significant leads.

Detectives are currently exploring footage from nearby businesses that may have captured the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304 or its anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).