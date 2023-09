WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – One driver is dead following a crash in Waterbury Saturday morning, according to police.

Waterbury Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 361 Perkins Ave. at 5:53 a.m.

Only one vehicle was involved with the accident. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the CRU at (203) 346-3975.