WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman died in Waterbury Saturday night after crashing into a pole, according to police.

Waterbury PD responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at 8:16 p.m. on Saturday at 1155 Thomaston Ave. When officers arrived on the scene they found a Hyundai crashed into a telephone pole. The woman in the driver’s seat was already dead.

Police note that there was heavy rain at the time of the crash. This accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (203) 346-3975.