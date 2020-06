MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a car crash in Madison on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash happened on Route 79 near North Madison.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The deceased has yet to be identified.

Officers are on scene. A portion of the road is closed. Drivers should expect delays.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.