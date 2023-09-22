MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Milford Friday, according to the Milford Fire Department.

The Milford Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a 911 call at 7:20 p.m. reporting a serious motorcycle crash involving a truck.

Emergency officials responded to the crash on Interstate 95 Northbound, just prior to Exit 39-A.

Fire crews said the motorcycle driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Interstate 95 Northbound is closed between Exits 39A and 39B because of the deadly crash. The Exit 39A off-ramp is also close, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

No other information is available at this time.