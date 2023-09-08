DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is dead and multiple people have been injured after a two-vehicle crash on Friday night in Derby, town officials said.



The crash happened on Route 34 near Cullens Hill Road around 8 p.m., according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT).

At least three people, including one minor, were taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash.

Officials said a family of four with a dog was traveling in one of the vehicles.

A firefighter who responded to the scene and was helping to remove the car crash victims was bitten by the canine.

Officials said the dog was not injured in the collision and the firefighter is expected to be okay.

Route 34 is closed between Cullens Hill Road and Lakeview Terrace, as a result of the crash.

News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to bring you more information.

View our live News 8 traffic map below: