1 dead following house fire in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was found dead following a fire in a Milford home Tuesday night.

Milford Battalion Chief Christopher Zak told News 8 the call came in just after 7 p.m. and crews found heavy fire upon arrival at the one family home near Rutland Road and Chevelle Place.

He said firefighters made an aggressive attack and went inside, but conditions inside the house and the amount of fire forced them to back out of the structure.

Crews knocked the fire down from the outside. When they went back inside to conduct a search, they found one person dead inside, according to Zak. The person who died has not been identified yet.

Zak said there was no one else there that they know of.

The house is a total loss, according to Zak.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to assist in the investigation. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

