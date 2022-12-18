A man was found shot to death on Dec. 18, 2022, in Hamden.

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday afternoon in Hamden, according to police.

John Williams was found dead inside of a car in the area of 100 North St., according to authorities. He had been shot multiple times.

Immediately afterward, Hamden police tried to stop a vehicle on Arch Street. The vehicle kept driving, and then crashed in the area of Fitch Street.

The vehicle may have been involved in the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is asked to contact Det. Gabe Garcia at (203) 230-4000 or email ggarcia@hamdenpd.com. Tips can remain anonymous.