WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead and an officer is wounded after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in West Haven, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a domestic violence complaint around 1:55 a.m. at an apartment building on 296 Terrace Ave. While investigating, police said they came in contact with a man who produced a gun and shot an officer in the leg.

Another officer then returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The officer who was shot on the scene was also transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.

The Office of Inspector General, the Milford State Attorney’s Office and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are conducting the investigation

