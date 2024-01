ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A male was found shot inside a vehicle early Monday morning in Ansonia.

Police said that the male — whose age has not been specified — was shot on South Cliff Street near Cottage Avenue. He then drove to East Main Street, off the road and onto the sidewalk near Tremont Street.

Calls about the shooting came in at about 1:20 a.m. The man had been shot at least once in the lower body.

He was taken to a hospital. Police have described his condition as “stable.”